Chrishell Stause Responds to G Flip Engagement Rumors

Chrishell Stause is setting the record straight when it comes to those G Flip engagement rumors. The Selling Sunset star recently celebrated her birthday with a party thrown by her co-stars and co-workers Jason Oppenheim and Emma Herman, per E! News. During the party, Stause was seen wearing a piece of jewelry on her ring finger that led some to wonder whether she was engaged to her partner G Flip. But, what's the truth?

Stause's rep addressed the situation with Us Weekly and noted that the reality star is not engaged. The rep explained, "They are in fact not engaged," and added that the accessory that Stause was wearing "is just a ring and nothing else." These engagement rumors emerged a couple of months after the Selling Sunset star confirmed her new relationship during the Season 5 reunion of the Netflix series.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them," Stause told moderator Tan France during the reunion. "And they are an extremely talented musician." According to Stause, they first connected after she agreed to be in one of G Flip's music videos. They soon formed a close connection after collaborating on the project.

"It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that," Stause said. "It was so much fun, we had such a blast. Not everyone's going to be ready for it, but I think it's great. I think it's amazing, the song is amazing." She further opened up about her relationship with the Australian singer in an interview with Vogue that was published in late June.

"I think my favorite part is just being around G," the real estate agent said. "It's such a mood-lifting experience; if you ever had the pleasure of being in the same room with them, you would quickly see what I mean. I love feeling that endless support of just wanting the other person to be fully who they are."