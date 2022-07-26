Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek Share Their Reaction to Gender Reveal

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa couldn't be more excited to be welcoming a baby boy together. The Flip or Flop alum and Selling Sunset star opened up about the July 24 reveal party they hosted to learn the sex of their unborn child on E! News' Daily Pop, with Tarek revealing his over-the-top reaction to learning he would be welcoming another son.

"I wasn't jumping, I was hopping," Tarek told the outlet the following day. "I was 100% convinced we were having a girl. I was mentally prepared. When I saw the blue come out of that cannon, I was like, 'No way!'" Tarek's two kids with ex-wife Christina Hall – 11-year-old Taylor and 6-year-old Brayden – were equally thrilled at the news.

"Taylor was crying, I think more than I was. They've been wanting a little brother, well, another little brother," Heather chimed in, referencing Hall's 2-year-old son Hudson Anstead, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ant Anstead. "They already have one, but they've been wanting another one. So, they're excited." The baby's sex was just another surprise on the couple's fertility journey.

After a lengthy IVF journey, Heather revealed that she and Tarek, who wed in 2021, conceived naturally in the end. "This was a surprise, all-natural," the Netflix star said. "We were planning on implanting an embryo in October. And then, surprise! This happened." It came as such a surprise that Heather took several tests right away to confirm the baby news.

"I took a few First Response, and those were the ones that came up positive right away," she shared. "I ended up taking three of those. And I was like freaking out, 'Oh my god.' I think I took five." Now that she's preparing to become a mother for the first time, the expectant reality star is doing plenty of research. "I'm reading books, I'm talking to a lot of my girlfriends," she said.

"A lot of my friends are moms or they're pregnant right now. I'm just trying to not have a set plan and just go with whatever happens because I don't wanna be stuck in my head. If something doesn't go as planned, I don't wanna be upset about it," she continued. Noting that she's still early in her pregnancy, Heather revealed she's been feeling "incredible," saying, "I know not all girls get to feel like that, but I have had no morning sickness. I have energy. I feel so good, so I'm just thriving pregnant. I love it."