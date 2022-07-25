Nick Cannon Just Became a Father - Again

Nick Cannon became a father for the eighth time. Bre Tiesi welcomed a baby boy, the 31-year-old announced on Instagram Monday. The Masked Singer host, 41, announced he and Tiesi were expecting their first child together in January.

"I did it. An all-natural unmedicated home birth," Tiesi shared on Instagram, alongside a gallery of black and white photos. "This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn't [have] asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us... I couldn't [have] done it without you. I can't believe he's here."

Tiesi didn't offer any further details about her and Cannon's son. However, she did direct her followers to a YouTube video about the baby's birth. "I have documented my pregnancy, natural induction, labor, delivery as well as more information and resources for doulas midwife's and hypnobirthing," she wrote of the video. "It's Real RAW and I hope It helps anyone considering an unmedicated home birth."

Cannon commented on Tiesi's post within minutes of its publication. "You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance, and most importantly love," he wrote. "Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this, my love is forever indebted."

In January, Cannon announced he and Tiesi were expecting a child together, just over a month after his 5-month-old son Zen died after a battle with brain cancer. Cannon is also the father to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with Mariah Carey. Cannon and Brittany Bell are parents to son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful, 19 months. Abby De La Rosea and Cannon share 13-month-old twins Zion and Zillion. Zen's mother was Cannon's Wild 'N Out costar, Alyssa Scott.

When Cannon announced he was going to be a father for the eighth time, he mentioned Zen's death. "This process has been extremely difficult for me," he said on The Nick Cannon Show. "I've known about Bre's pregnancy for a while now, even before my youngest son, Zen, passed. So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind. When is the right time? When do I share this? To kind of figure out a chronological order or hierarchy, it kept me up at night."

Cannon's comments didn't sit well with many, including Scott, who found it "painful" to have Zen mentioned in "conversations that aren't in line with his light and legacy." Cannon later apologized, saying he "misspoke" and went into "too much detail" with his announcement.

During a stop on the Lip Service podcast in June, Cannon joked about having more children in 2022. When asked if he had three children on the way, Cannon played coy. "Let's just put it this way... the stork is on the way," he said, before joking, "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year." In that same interview, he said he struggled with celibacy following his son's death.

"I fell victim to it 'cause I was in a weak state," Cannon explained. "So December, especially right before Christmas, I started f—ing like crazy... So I broke the celibacy. But I was probably celibate for a month and a half strong... I was trying to do it. I had a new show, new energy, I was dealing with a lot."