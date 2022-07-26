Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's Baby Boy Needed 'Respiratory Support' After Home Birth

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi are sharing the "limit pushing" moments from the birth of their son, Legendary. After announcing the birth of her first child and Cannon's eighth, Tiesi shared the raw footage from her labor experience in a new YouTube vlog posted Monday, revealing Legendary needed respiratory support as she gave birth at home without medication.

In the video, Tiesi shows off her unborn son's nursery and attempts to naturally induce her own labor at 41 weeks into her pregnancy before sharing some of the first glimpses of her son after she gave birth. In the caption, Tiesi explained that the "baby had a long crown caused by a nuchal hand (hand up by ear), so he needed a little respiratory support" from her midwife.

"I noticed he wasn't crying," the new mom recalled, sharing that after some help from her midwife, Legendary took his first cry. "Finally baby cried," she said of cradling the little boy in her arms. "Best sound I ever heard." Cannon was by Tiesi's side the whole time and can be seen giving Legendary skin-to-skin contact and changing his diaper after the little boy's arrival.

"This was the most limit pushing/painful moment yet completely empowering and beautiful," Tiesi wrote of her labor experience at the end of her vlog. "The intensity of birth takes over your whole body. I swear I was pushing so hard, screaming and crying I started to break, I started doubting I could do it. I kept saying, 'Why won't he come? Get him out.'

"At a certain point, I had left my body," she continued. "I didn't remember a lot of my birth until my team sat with me to process my birth, which I felt was sooo healing and helpful. I can't thank them enough and my amazing partner who showed the f- up for us. We love you so much."

Cannon announced in January that he and Tiesi were expecting a child together. The talk show host is also dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Alyssa Scott and Cannon also welcomed a son named Zen last year, but the 5-month-old tragically passed in December after a battle with brain cancer.