Johnny Manziel Addresses ‘Very Sad’ Split From Wife Bre Tiesi

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel is heartbroken over the split with his wife Bre Tiesi.

Manziel says he’s “very sad” over the break up, but is hoping for some privacy while he works through this difficult time.

“This is all very, very personal and very sad,” he told TMZ Sports. “I appreciate everyone who has been so supportive of both of us and I would just ask that everyone respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Manziel was drafted by the Browns as the 22nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Since his rise to fame and success, he’s continued to stay in trouble off the field, but now he’s looking to just keep his head down.

“My hope is to put my head down and be allowed to focus on work and what is required of me on this football field,” he said.

The quarterback is currently playing for the Alliance of American Football and is already making his mark with the Memphis Express.

Tiesi has since wiped her social media clean of anything Manziel and publicly accused him of breaking their wedding vows just a year after their wedding.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first complaint a woman has made against him. In 2016, Manziel was indicted on misdemeanor assault charges after his former girlfriend Colleen Crowley said they had a physical altercation at a Dallas hotel. The two had planned to stay the night with each other but a conversation started about a girl in his past who had caused issues in their relationship, things got physical and she told police that “she felt like she was going to die or get beaten really bad.”

Manziel agreed on a plea deal over the assault, agreeing to complete anger management courses and to never contact Crowley.

Earlier that year in 2018, he admitted to suffering from bipolar disorder on an interview with Good Morning America.

“At the end of the day I can’t help that my wires are a little bit differently crossed than yours, I can’t help my mental makeup of the way that I was created,” he said. “But I know if I stay on these meds and I continue to do what I am doing right now … I think my dad, my mom, I think [Bre Tiesi], would all agree that they see a drastic change.”

In 2012 he was one of the hottest prospects in college football after he was the only freshman in history to win the Heisman trophy. By the time he entered the draft, he had 7,820 career passing yards, 2,169 rushing yards and 93 touchdowns in his two years at Texas A&M.

For now, Manziel is staying focused on football and getting back into the NFL.