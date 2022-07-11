Tour One of the Most Glamorous 'Selling Sunset' Homes on the Market for $22.9M
Selling Sunset sets the standard high for luxurious real estate listings, but this one may take the cake. One of the most extravagant homes ever shown on the Netflix original series is now up for sale again for $22.9 million. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, we can take a tour of the place for ourselves.
Selling Sunset follows The Oppenheim Group real estate firm as it lists some of the most opulent homes in southern California, often for celebrity clients. In this case, a home on Benedict Canyon Drive is up for sale by Emma Hernan, one of the newest cast members on the show. It is just over 11,000 square feet with plenty of outdoor space as well, and its location high in the hills gives it a beautiful view of the surrounding landscape. The listing reportedly emphasizes how this home takes advantage of the outdoorsy lifestyle in Los Angeles.
The house has a total of five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Notable features include a home gym, office space and a music room. All three of those have floor-to-ceiling glass walls, and clear views of the indoor water features on the ground floor. There are also two walk-in dressing rooms, a steam shower, indoor and outdoor fireplaces and a pool terrace.
At the time of this writing, the house is on sale. Presumably, it will appear in a future episode of Selling Sunset. In the meantime, here's a sneak peek at this unbelievable house.
Exterior
From the outside, you can get a clear view of some of this house's most notable features. It's clear that the living space is spread between inside and outside pretty evenly, and there is something for everyone to stay entertained.prevnext
Entry
The driveway is protected by a large gate and the winding entryway makes it easy to keep track of the comings and goings of guests.prevnext
Style
The house uses textbook contemporary architecture syle with sharp lines and angles throughout the entire structure. The seamless transition from indoor to outdoor spaces is one of the biggest advantages to living in southern California.prevnext
Living Room 1
There are two living rooms in this house – one upstairs and one downstairs. Both combine style with function and utilize built-in shelving to make the most of the space.prevnext
Views
From the music room, the glass walls give a perfect view of the surrounding hills and valleys. It was reportedly designed this way to inspire the artistic process.prevnext
Main Kitchen
The house has two kitchens – this main residential kitchen for casual use and another catering kitchen for large events.prevnext
Dining Room
Dedicated dining rooms come in and out of style, but this one shows how little it takes to make a space functional and elegant.prevnext
Theater
Meanwhile, the home theater is the most comfortable place for groups of all sizes to enjoy a night in.prevnext
Glass
The large windows and glass features are essential to the style of the entire house, but nowhere is it more effective than the staircase where the indoor and outdoor water features blend and the suspended staircase goes up alongside a two-story window.prevnext
Game Room
Large houses often suffer from a shortage of small, intimate spaces for conversation or gatherings, but this house has that covered in the game room.prevnext
Primary Bedroom
The primary suite is the height of luxury, even in this context. It takes up the entire second floor and has its own attached balcony.prevnext
Primary Bathroom
Even the bathroom in the primary suite has sweeping views, giving residents the chance to take the most scenic bath of their lives.prevnext
Primary Terrace
The outdoor living space is nearly as luxurious as the indoor, with a fireplace, TV and a seating area big enough for a small party.prevnext
Roof Terrace
Finally, this house takes full advantage of its spacious roof with yet another terrace fit for a huge party. Look out for this home when it appears on Netflix's Selling Sunset.prev