Tour One of the Most Glamorous 'Selling Sunset' Homes on the Market for $22.9M

Selling Sunset sets the standard high for luxurious real estate listings, but this one may take the cake. One of the most extravagant homes ever shown on the Netflix original series is now up for sale again for $22.9 million. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, we can take a tour of the place for ourselves.

Selling Sunset follows The Oppenheim Group real estate firm as it lists some of the most opulent homes in southern California, often for celebrity clients. In this case, a home on Benedict Canyon Drive is up for sale by Emma Hernan, one of the newest cast members on the show. It is just over 11,000 square feet with plenty of outdoor space as well, and its location high in the hills gives it a beautiful view of the surrounding landscape. The listing reportedly emphasizes how this home takes advantage of the outdoorsy lifestyle in Los Angeles.

The house has a total of five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Notable features include a home gym, office space and a music room. All three of those have floor-to-ceiling glass walls, and clear views of the indoor water features on the ground floor. There are also two walk-in dressing rooms, a steam shower, indoor and outdoor fireplaces and a pool terrace.

At the time of this writing, the house is on sale. Presumably, it will appear in a future episode of Selling Sunset. In the meantime, here's a sneak peek at this unbelievable house.