Meghan King's Ex Jim Edmonds Just Got Married for the Fourth Time

Retired MLB player Jim Edmonds married for the fourth time late last month. Edmonds, 52, and Kortnie O'Connor, 37, married in Lake Como, Italy, exchanging vows before just 32 guests at the Giardino del Mosaico villa on Sept. 26. Edmods' third wife was former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King.

Edmonds and O'Connor went public with their relationship in April 2020 and got engaged in July 2021. "This was truly a dream wedding in a beautiful location surrounded by some of the most important people in our lives," O'Connor told PEOPLE last month. "It was more than I could have ever imagined."

Edmonds felt the best part of the wedding is it meant he can "spend the rest of my life" with O'Connor. "For the first time in my life, I finally understand true happiness," he added. He echoed that sentiment in a June 2020 Instagram post, when he gushed about how O'Connor showed up in his life "just at the right time" after his relationship with King ended.

"I was in such a dark place; one that I didn't think could happen to me," Edmonds wrote in June 2020. "I was going through hell ending a loveless and abusive relationship. The lies and accusations that followed the breakup only put me deeper into a funk. Along came this beautiful woman by chance, who lit up my world and brought me back to life. I'm very grateful for my amazing friends, children, and this amazing woman for making me a better person and father."

During the wedding, O'Connor wore an off-the-sho8ulder white gown with sheer paneling, accessorized with diamond chandelier earrings. Edmonds kept it simple in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow tie. Singer Connor Mac performed during the dinner. Bespoke Unique Weddings & Events, which specializes in Lake Como weddings, organized the event.

Edmonds, who is now a broadcaster for Bally Sports Midwest, was previously married to the late Lee Ann Horton, with whom he had two daughters. He was also married to Allison Jayne Raski, with whom he shares a son and a daughter, from 2008 to 2014. In October 2014, he married King. Edmonds filed for divorce from King on their fourth wedding anniversary, and the divorce was finalized in 2021. King and Edmonds are parents to three young children, 5-year-old twins Hart and Hayes, and 5-year-old daughter Aspen. King married lawyer Cuffe Biden Owens in October 2021, but they annulled their marriage in July.