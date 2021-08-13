'Real Housewives' Star's Ex Husband Is Set to Remarry After Heated Divorce

✖

Real Housewives of Orange County star Jim Edmonds is an engaged man. His now fiancé, Kortnie O'Connor announced the news via social media with a post showing off her new diamond. "Dear Diary, A month ago, Jimmy asked me to marry him in the most intimate and personal way. I said yes! Love, Kortnie," she captioned on the image shared to Instagram according to Page Six.

While the former MLB player has yet to share a photo or a post himself of the news, he did share a sweet post at the beginning of 2021 in January saying, "Every now and then, someone will show up in your life And make you smile. Make you laugh, and change the way you think. They'll make you wonder why you spent so much time worrying about the past. When your present is so great. They will show you what real love is. When you think it couldn't be achieved...," he captioned.

"They Will show you why to wake up on the right side of the bed. Because there is no time for the wrong side. They will hold your hand, even when times are bad," he continued. "This woman has done all of that and more, and made me believe in myself again. Cheers to you my love ... I can never thank you enough."

This will be Edmonds' fourth marriage. The former professional athlete and O'Connor met when they had a threesome with his now ex-wife and RHOC star Meghan King Edmonds. It was an incredibly rough divorce process for the former pair after Edmonds was caught texting other women while King was pregnant with their twin boys Hart and Hayes Edmonds, 3. The two went their separate ways in October 2019 and finalized their divorce in May 2021. When King was asked about how it made her feel to have it behind her, she said she's learned how to be "independent" for a while now since they separated and is used to it; however, it was more of a door shut and a chapter closed at this point.

"I feel the same as I did before it was finalized," she said. "I think it's like, an energetic closure, which is important, but I mean, I've been learning how to be independent ever since we separated, ever since the divorce was filed, and so that's almost, I guess, a year and a half now."