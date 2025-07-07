‘Little People, Big World’ Zach Roloff Confirms Estrangement From Dad Matt

Zach Roloff is sharing an update on the relationship with his family a year after the end of Little People, Big World.

Zach still has “no relationship” with his father, Matt Roloff, he and wife Tori revealed on the June 19 episode of their Raising Heights with Zach & Tori podcast.

Asked about their “family dynamics” by a listener, Zach said that things have been “alright” as of late, revealing that he and sister Molly “have a pretty good relationship” and that he and brother Jacob had a “decent” bond. Zach’s twin brother, Jeremy, was not mentioned by name.

“I would say that there was a lot of very hard dynamics the last couple of years,” Tori explained. “I feel like right now, currently, we’re at one of the better spaces that we’ve been at with your family in a while.”

Zach agreed that the siblings’ relationships have improved by having their kids all together hanging out. Zach and Tori are parents to three kids — Jackson, 8; Lilah, 5; and Josiah, 3. Jeremy and his wife, Audrey, share four kids — Ember, 7; Bode, 5; Radley, 3; and Mirabelle, 13 months — while Jacob and his wife Isabel share 3-year-old son Mateo.

Zach continued that his mom is still “good,” as Tori pointed out that their relationship with Amy Roloff has “always been good.” Zach noted, “Things were rocky with her for a little bit there, with her moving out of the farmhouse and all that stuff,” as Tori clarified that it’s more that Amy has “just been the best grandma ever” and is someone they “can call no matter what, no matter the time of day.”

As for his dad, Matt Roloff, Zach explained, “Then my dad comes up and sees baseball games and things like that, does the Christmas thing. But yeah, it’s still, you know?” Tori chimed in, “There’s no relationship there,” to which Zach agreed.

Zach clashed with his father throughout the latter seasons of Little People, Big World, which ran from 2006 to 2024, over the future of the family farm — a place that still brings up hard feelings for the TLC alum.

“The farm is definitely not a place that we seek out,” Tori revealed on the podcast, as Zach agreed it “brings up a lot of resentment and old feelings.” While the couple wished the farm could be a place where they regularly brought their kids, they noted it was “unrealistic” after moving more than an hour away. Zach added, “It’s also, like, just there’s certain dynamics of the farm that haven’t changed either.”