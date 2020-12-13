Jim Edmonds Accuses Meghan King of Leaving Their Former Home 'Dirty'

✖

Former MLB player Jim Edmonds filed for divorce from Meghan King in 2019, ending a marriage that began in 2014. He is now trying to sell the home formerly occupied by his estranged wife but is voicing complaints about some issues with the property. Edmonds is accusing King of leaving the home dirty.

The former MLB player posted a series of videos on his Instagram Stories that showed him walking up to the large, multi-story home. He captioned the video with "For Sale" to let everyone know it would soon be on the market. Edmonds then walked through the open front door and gave a tour to show off the "messy" decor. The videos showed bags of items in one room and some food left in the freezer.

"Today’s the big day. I got my house back," Edmonds said on his Instagram Stories. "Tenants moved out, and I get to clean it up and put it up for sale. Hopefully, somebody cleaned it up a little bit, but we will see."

Edmonds continued to walk through the home while talking about "fingerprints" on the refrigerator and trash in the bathroom. He also said that there was trash in the bathroom. To cap off the tour, Edmonds said that he had found some human waste in the toilet.

"Not used to this landlord stuff here," the former MLB player said. "I didn’t realize that someone would leave a house this dirty and messy. I have four people in here throwing trash away that was just left behind."

According to US Weekly, King responded to the accusations with a statement to the outlet. She said that she was "going through an emotionally heavy transition" and that she is only looking for the positive. King expressed excitement about moving into a new home in St. Louis with her children.

Sources close to the now-estranged couple provided very different versions of the home situation. One told US Weekly that King took "close to a year" to vacate and that she left the property "looking like a pigsty." Another source disagreed and said that King had hired a cleaner to come and take care of the property, but the individual was unable to enter the premises due to Edmonds changing the code.

"Meghan then arranged for the cleaner to return at 1 p.m. (in fact, she’s still there cleaning now), and Meghan communicated this information to Jim this morning," the second source said. "Jim should be celebrating becoming a grandfather [earlier this week] rather than attempting to humiliate his soon-to-be ex-wife by showing her toilet on Instagram."