Jim Edmonds Rips 'RHOC' Ex Meghan King for Partying Ahead of COVID-19 Diagnosis

✖

Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King revealed over the weekend that she had tested positive for COVID-19. Her ex-husband Jim Edmonds responded by criticizing her decision-making. He reportedly said that she put his family in danger.

According to TMZ, Edmonds is very unhappy with his ex due to her attending a Halloween party before flying down to Miami. Photos and videos showed her "rubbing elbows" with several people, many of whom weren't wearing masks. Additionally, photos from her trip to Miami showed her around people without masks. TMZ cited a source that said Edmonds reached out to his ex directly and expressed disappointment about "her lack of responsibility."

A source close to the situation said that King came to Edmonds' house to pick up their kids after she got home from Miami. The source claimed King hugged and kissed the children after allegedly being exposed to the coronavirus. She allegedly put the children at risk, as well as Edmonds' girlfriend.

In a series of posts on social media, King said that she is ok but that she is "feeling poorly." She said that she hasn't had a fever but has experienced other symptoms. The list includes losing her sense of smell, as well as "extreme exhaustion, sneezing, a mild cough, and diarrhea." She also has "ordered a regimen of vitamins and getting tons of rest, water, and food delivery. None of my friends or family are infected or have any symptoms," she said.

Edmonds previously tested positive for the coronavirus in late March. He ended up in the hospital and underwent an early test, ultimately receiving the results after he went home. He also revealed that he simultaneously had pneumonia.

"I did test positive for pneumonia, and I did get a test back positive for the virus," Edmonds said on his Instagram Stories. "I am completely symptom-free now and doing really well, so I must have had it for a while before I got tested." He also offered advice to those not taking quarantine seriously.

"If you don't feel good, go to the doctor or go to the emergency room if you can't breathe. That's what happened to me," Edmonds continued. "They didn't want to test me, and I forced them to take me into the emergency room, and, lo and behold, pneumonia and the virus. So, don't take it lightly, take care of yourselves. There's no medicine, there's no nothing, but rest, and that's all I've been doing."