Meghan King Edmonds Dumped by Boyfriend Christian Schauf After 6-Month Relationship

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds and her boyfriend, Christian Schauf, broke up after about six months of dating earlier this month. The split happened after Schauf saw the social media attention King attracted when she announced on Nov. 15 that she tested positive for the coronavirus. Fans thought the two might have broken up recently when King shared a tour of her home on Instagram Live and the only guest she mentioned in her house were her three children and her dog, but not Schauf.

"He couldn't take all the social media and public attention," a source told E! News Monday. "He ended it shortly after her COVID diagnosis and all the attention that went with it." Schauf, a businessman from Park City, Utah, told Page Six in July he met King on a dating app while he was on a business trip in Marina Del Rey, California.

At the time, Shauf said he had never seen an episode of the Real Housewives shows, so he did not know who King was until he looked at her Instagram page. They also had a mutual friend who vouched for King, but some of his female friends asked him what he was doing. “I just made a conscious decision that I’m not going to dig in too far,” Schauf explained. “I just want to meet the person for who they are and take them at face value. I think with Meghan... That’s the biggest gap from, like, what people say about her in the headlines versus who she really is as a person, and I mean that in a good way."

On Nov. 15, the 36-year-old King told fans she tested positive for the coronavirus and admitted she "did not protect myself" during an exchange. She planned to isolate for 10 days, the minimum recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hayes, her 2-year-old son with ex-husband Jim Edmonds, was going to quarantine with her since she took him to a soccer game. King and Edmonds are also parents to Hayes' twin brother Hart and 3-year-old daughter Aspen.

Edmonds, who tested positive with the coronavirus in April, was reportedly not happy with King's choices, sources told TMZ. King attended a Halloween party before she flew to Miami, and photos showed her with people who were not wearing masks. Photos from the Miami trip also showed King near people who were not wearing masks. TMZ's source said Edmonds reached out to King and told her he was disappointed by her "lack of responsibility." Edmonds' daughter Hayley also accused King of knowingly exposing her and their family to the virus in an Instagram Story video, reports Us Weekly.