Jim Edmonds Vents About 'Abusive' Marriage to Meghan King on Instagram

✖

Former MLB player Jim Edmonds recently took shots at his "loveless and abusive relationship" with ex-wife Meghan King in an Instagram post. He made these comments after King failed to credit him in a Father's Day post while simultaneously praising her father. Instead, Edmonds' new girlfriend, Kortnie O'Connor was the one talking about his role as a father in her own post.

"If it wasn't for this girl, I don't think I would be here right now," Edmonds wrote on his now-private Instagram. "She showed up in my life just at the right time. Amazing that her taking a chance on a plus one weekend to Mexico pulled me out of my hole and changed my life forever. I was in such a dark place; one that I didn't think could happen to me. I was going through hell ending a loveless and abusive relationship.

"The lies and accusations that followed the breakup only put me deeper into a funk. Along came this beautiful woman by chance, who lit up my world and brought me back to life. I'm very grateful for my amazing friends, children and this amazing woman for making me a better person and father."

The couple filed for divorce in October, and they been going back and forth over various issues. King has accused him of abuse and having an affair with the children's nanny. Edmonds has denied the relationship. Additionally, King told an Instagram follower that the former baseball player "isn't putting up enough money" as part of his child support payments. His lawyer responded and said that Edmonds "goes above and beyond" while paying bills for both households.

The friction between the two has remained despite both King and Edmonds starting new relationships with other people. This culminated with the posts on Instagram surrounding Father's Day. Edmonds took shots at his former relationship while his ex neglected to mention his role as a parent.

"Father's Day feels more like 'Mama's Day' with 6 hours of kid-free time! I could get used to this! And happy Father's Day to my incredible, amazing, father-of-the-century who's always been steadfast, honest, hardworking, and the truest example of how an all-around incredible father acts. My dad is the best man I've ever had in my life and I'm so grateful that God has given me him as my rock and as an example of what love can look like," King wrote on Instagram. She did not mention Edmonds despite sharing three children with the former MLB player.