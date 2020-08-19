Jim Edmonds Wants Full Custody of Children Following Divorce From Meghan King After Growing 'Increasingly Upset'

✖

Jim Edmonds and Meghan King are in an intense battle for their children. The former baseball star is looking to get full custody because of King being out of town when she is scheduled to have the kids. Edmonds and King have three children: daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 2.

"Jim is talking with his legal team about getting full custody of the children because he is getting increasingly upset that Meghan has been out of town during portions of her custodial time," a source close to the Edmonds family told Us Weekly. "There have been numerous times where Jim has brought the kids to Meghan for her custodial week only to find she is out of town and he has to leave them with Meghan’s nanny."

Edmonds, 50, and King, 35, split back in October after getting married in 2014. Edmonds filed for divorce from the former Real Housewives of Orange County star after he was accused of having an affair with one of the former couple's nannies. Edmonds denied the claims, and since the split, the two have called each other out. In April, King claimed she was receiving "barely" enough child support to pay for "groceries for my tribe." Also, it was reported that King is looking for a second nanny to help with the kids while she has them.

"[This] raises his concern even more about the amount of time Meghan is away during her custodial time and the amount of time she is actually spending with the children," the source said. "Jim feels if Meghan cannot be present during the week she has the children, then he should just keep them at his house and not leave them with the nannies."

King has responded to Edmonds' allegations with a statement to Us Weekly, which said: "I am a working, single mother and I have one live-in nanny (with no plans to hire an additional nanny). In the 10 months since Jim walked out on our children and myself, I have left Aspen, Hart and Hayes with my mother for three days (with my nanny helping her)." King then noted she told Edmonds she "had to be out of two" during that time and also stated that Edmonds told her he couldn't keep the kids because he was also going to be about of town.

Along with the three children Edmonds has with King, he also has four children from previous marriages. Edmonds played in the MLB from 1993-2010 and was four-time All-Star, an eight-time Gold Glove winner and World Series Champion in 2006.