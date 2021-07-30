'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Overflows With Love for Chris Marek in Pre-Wedding Post

✖

The Roloff family has many reasons to celebrate lately, including a wedding. Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff will marry fiance Chris Marek in less than a month, so she shared a love-filled Instagram post on Friday to start her countdown. The two have been dating since 2016, the same year Roloff finalized her divorce from Matt Roloff, and got engaged in September 2019. They planned to marry in 2020, but the wedding was postponed until this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The BIG day is almost here," Roloff, 56, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo with Marek. "28 days I’ll marry my love, my friend, my partner. The one I’ll start and end my day with. Hold hands, kiss, and hug. The one I get to have coffee with, talk to, and have those conversations that are easy and hard, take rides and travel with, share faith, hopes, and dreams with, and live life together. In 28 days I’m blessed to get to say I Do." In the end, she added, "I love you Chris Marek." The TLC star included several hashtags, including "thankful" and "full of love."

During the July 27 Little People, Big World episode, Roloff and Marek added a new family member. They got their first pet together, a pet fish named King Henry V. "This feels so important," Roloff said in the scene showing them taking the fish home. During an earlier episode this season, Roloff confirmed the couple would say their vows at Roloff Farms, although it could be awkward because Matt still lives there. The couple looked at other venues, but the farm seemed like the best place to do it during the pandemic. "COVID came into play because I think a lot of people either changed or canceled and moved whatever was going on in 2020 to 2021, so other places just kind of eroded away, and plan B became plan A," Roloff said.

Roloff will also have new grandchildren soon. In the span of a few weeks, her sons Jacob Roloff and Jeremy Roloff announced their wives are both pregnant. Jacob and Isabel Roloff are expecting their first child, a baby boy, in December. Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are expecting their third child. Earlier this week, Audrey told her Instagram followers the couple does not want to find out their child's gender until the baby is born. Audrey and Jeremy are also parents to daughter Ember Jean and son Bode. Roloff's son Zach Roloff and his wife Tori Roloff also have two children, daughter Lilah Ray and son Jackson Kyle.