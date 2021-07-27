'Little People, Big World': Molly Roloff Resurfaces for Rare Photo With Mom Amy

✖

Ahead of her marriage to Chris Marek in August, Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff spent a little time with her daughter Molly Roloff Silvius. As she and her fiancé put the finishing touches on their Roloff Farms nuptials, the soon-to-be married couple took a weekend trip to Spokane, Washington and Coeur d'Alene, Idaho where they spent some time with Silvius, who made a rare social media appearance alongside her mother.

Roloff documented the fun getaway in a Sunday Instagram post, sharing with fans that it "was an awesome 3 day road trip." After stopping in Spokane, where Silvius lives with husband Joel Silvius, the trio headed to Coeur d'Alene, where they "saw Macey Gard Band play (amazing music)" and also met up "with friends Lisa & Art Fletcher who were there too." In the accompanying slideshow, Roloff posed for several photos with her daughter, who has a very limited social media presence, as they took in the show. She said had "a great time seeing my daughter Molly" and explained Joel's absence by stating that "he was finishing up his MBA."

With the Aug. 28 wedding just around the corner and wedding planning in full swing, Roloff said "this was a great short trip we needed… I love this man and so happy we enjoy taking these kinds of trips together. There's definitely more to come." She said it was a "wonderful time."

The Sunday post marked a very rare appearance of Silvius, Roloff's daughter with ex-husband Matt Roloff. Although she once appeared on the family's TLC series, she stepped back from the popular series in 2018 after she moved away from the Roloff family home to go to college in Spokane, Washington. In August of 2017, she married Joel in an intimate ceremony in front of family and friends on the family’s farm in Oregon. Following the ceremony, Silvius remained in Spokane, Washington with her husband, only rarely making appearances on her family's social media pages when she's home to visit. She has also maintained a limited social media presence, typically only appearing in posts shared by family members. In November 2020, was spotted in a photo with her brother Jacob Roloff and his wife Audrey, who have also left Little People, Big World.

The TLC series is currently in the midst of its newest season, which has put increased focus on Roloff and Marek’s relationship as they prepare to head down the aisle. The couple confirmed in a late June episode that they will be tying the knot on Roloff Farms, with Roloff having expressed in an earlier episode that she would like to get married in the "same spot" on the property where Silvius and her husband said “I do.”