'Little People, Big World': Tori Roloff Gets Emotional Reflecting on the Moment She Found out About Miscarriage

✖

Tori Roloff is opening up about her devastating miscarriage. Just months after sharing news of their loss with fans, Roloff and her husband, Zack Roloff, reflected on the emotional ultrasound appointment when they first learned about their loss on Tuesday's newest episode of the Roloff family's TLC series Little People, Big World.

Speaking alongside one another during a confessional, Roloff reflected on the first weeks of her pregnancy, recalling how she "was feeling pretty sick." However, "leading up to the doctor's appointment, I'd been feeling better, which, in hindsight I guess wasn't a good thing." The couple, who are also parents to daughter Lilah Ray, 20 months, and son Jackson Kyle, 4, learned of their pregnancy loss during a doctor's appointment, which Zach said was "all standard" to start, but after the ultrasound technician began the checkup, the "tone" of the room "shifted" and they "realized maybe something's not right here." Although the ultrasound tech "couldn't give away" the miscarriage because "that's not her job," Roloff remembered that the woman apologized before leaving the room. When their doctor entered, she gave them a hug, and that's "when we just knew."

"Everyone says it's nothing that I did or we did, it was just [that] this baby wasn't viable for life, but it's hard to, like, not wonder what happened on that day," an emotional Roloff said. "But it is common. It happens to more people than you think, but you just never think it's gonna happen to you especially after two full term babies and zero complications. I think that's why it hit us, especially me, so hard… I just feel so normal already... I think that's been the hardest part too, just how quickly it's all happened. I just feel normal again and that's hard, yeah."

Zach said he found it difficult to watch his wife "process" their loss. Noting that he wants "to support her however I can," he said "it's upsetting to watch her go through something like this. It brings about new empathy… She had, like, eight weeks of feeling pregnant and now she's not."

Roloff and her husband revealed their devastating loss back in March, with Roloff at the time sharing that she and Zach "were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn't wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier." Roloff said she "honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment" and added, "I've never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment." Amid the loss, she said, "my husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey. He has been by my side through it all and I couldn't have done it without him." New episodes of Little People, Big World air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.