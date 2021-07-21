✖

The Little People, Big World family is expanding! Jacob Roloff and his wife, Isabel Sofia Rock, announced on Instagram on Tuesday that they are expecting their first child together! The couple, who tied the know in September 2019, are expecting a baby boy. The couple will welcome their little one this December, they confirmed.

In sharing the exciting news, Roloff shared a gallery of two images of himself and his wife, who bore a very visible baby bump as she donned a red dress. In the photos, the soon-to-be parents proudly cradled Rock's growing belly. He captioned the post, "Not for you but us: I'm very happy to say We're having a son." In her own post, Rock said she and her husband "are elated to share that the baby boy we have been dreaming of is coming this December." Rock went on to further open up her pregnancy in her Instagram Story, telling fans she is "just so glad the news is out." She called it the "best day of my life," adding, "y'alls love and comments are seriously overwhelming. Making me cry over here." Rock thanked fans for "sharing in our joy. Reading as many comments as I can. They mean so much to me."

The pregnancy news was met with plenty of excitement from the Roloff family. Roloff's mother, Amy Roloff, wrote, "Love this and so happy for you both. This grandma can not wait to meet and hold this bundle of joy." His older brother, Jeremy Roloff, commented, "LETS GO! So excited for you!" Jeremy's wife Audrey, who is currently pregnant with their third child, added, "Baby BOYYYYYY cannot freakin wait to meet you! Praying for you already." Tori Roloff, meanwhile, responded to the news with a baby emoji and a blue heart.

While this will be the couple's first child, Roloff and Rock haven't shied away from expressing their desire to expand their family. In October 2020, Rock told her followers during an Instagram Q&A that she and her husband "definitely plan" on having kids. Then in March of this year, Rock penned a moving Instagram post about decision when it is the right time to have kids. In the post, the soon-to-be mom wrote that she recently asked her friend "when she knew she was ready to have kids. She said, 'We didn't. We were waiting for this 'aha' moment and it never happened.'" Rock said she was "stunned" by the answer, as her "entire life has been made up of waiting for these aha moments and they just don't happen. You never feel really ready for anything. But eventually, you find the courage and take the leap. And you just do the damn thing." She added, "the Earth will keep spinning, and life will keep happening, so I might as well buckle up and enjoy the ride."

Roloff and Rock tied the knot along the Oregon coast on Sept. 5, 2019 after becoming engaged in January 2018. The couple's "intimate ceremony" was officiated by Rock's brother, Nico, with Roloff's sister, Molly, and her husband acting as their witnesses. Their baby on the way will join the youngest generation of the Little People, Big World family that includes Zach and Tori's two children, Jackson and Lilah, and JEremy and Audrey's children, Ember, Bode, and their little one on the way.

