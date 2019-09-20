‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Engaged to Chris Marek

There’s more to celebrate in the Roloff family! Just days after her son tied the knot on the family farm, Amy Roloff has confirmed that she is engaged to boyfriend Chris Marek. Roloff, who was previously married to to Matt Roloff for 27 years, confirmed the exciting news in a statement to PEOPLE.

“I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” the Little People, Big World star told the outlet. “I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

Marek added that he was “very nervous” to pop the question and that he knew “it had to be a heart shaped diamond because I knew that’s what Amy wanted.”

Although neither Roloff nor Marek have shared an image on social media to announce their engagement, fans have likely already caught a glimpse of the ring. In a Sept. 10 post celebrating granddaughter Ember’s birthday, a diamond ring was noticeable on her finger. The photo immediately prompted speculation that Roloff and Marek were engaged, though she did not address the rumors at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Sep 10, 2019 at 5:36pm PDT

Roloff and Marek first began dating in 2016 following the finalization of her divorce from Matt. Over the course of their relationship, they were never shy about the possibility of one day walking down the aisle, with Roloff telling Us Weekly in May of this year that they had discussed marriage.

“I would definitely love to get married one day,” she said. “But it’s not something that I’m intentionally pursuing.”

She added that he takes “marriage very seriously” and views accepting a proposal as a monumental decision. “If I say yes, then that means my whole heart, everything is into it,” she explained. “I do think [marriage] is forever.”

Marek, too, also expressed his hopes to one day take the next step in their relationship. During an April episode of Little People, Big World, he said that despite seeing a number of marriages fail, he still had hope.

“I’ve seen a lot of failed marriages, a lot of divorces, in my family. All my siblings, my mother,” he said. “I mean, I saw a lot of examples of people that loved each other but could not live with each other. But I’m certainly not against marriage — I never thought I’d be this age and still single.”

Little People, Big World returns for a new season in spring 2020.