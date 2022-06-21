Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Reveals First Photos of Newborn Twins

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, daughter of Mama June Shannon, shared the first public photos of her newborn twins with Page Six Monday. Shannon, 22, and her husband, Joshua Elfird, welcomed twins in May. Shannon is also mom to daughter Ella, 4, and son Bentley, 1.

The photo shows the newborns in the arms of their parents, with Ella between them. Shannon's younger sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 16, joined her sister and is seen holding Bentley. Shannon and Elfird, 25, did not share their newborns' names, but one was dressed in blue and another in a floral-print outfit.

Mama June's daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon debuts her newborn twins https://t.co/CZcfo6P8dr pic.twitter.com/9xkqJ0jYy3 — Page Six (@PageSix) June 20, 2022

Shannon kept her latest pregnancy under wraps. She never announced the happy news on Instagram. Instead, TMZ published the ultrasound in April, with sources telling the outlet she was expecting a boy and girl. Mama June, 42, did not confirm the pregnancy news, but she told InTouch Weekly in May she did not believe Shannon needed more children.

"She needs another kid like she needs a hole in her head," Mama June said. She added that she has a "love, hate relationship" with Pumpkin. "That's just how it is. I mean, just being totally blunt about it. She can get all up in her feelings, but I can too," Mama June said. Pumpkin is a "good mom," but her children are "spoiled like hell," Mama June told InTouch.

In April, a Georgia judge granted Shannon sole custody of Alana, The U.S. Sun reports. Shannon can also decide if Mama June has visitation rights, according to the court documents. Mama June can still call her daughter every day and has to pay Shannon $800 per month in child support until Alana turns 18.

"Alana made that choice to stay in that environment," Mama June told Page Six on June 13. "People don't understand the custody thing. It's not like somebody 'lost custody.' In the state of Georgia, you do temporary guardianship every year and [Alana] had been with [Lauryn] in my addiction... Well, at the age of 12, you're able to make your choice."

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star said she still frequently contacts Alana. She downplayed the effects of losing custody of her daughter. "I do see her, I do talk to her. We do communicate. So it wasn't like any difference," Mama June said. "The only difference is she's not sitting right here beside me in my home every day."

Mama June made headlines of her own late last month when news of her secret marriage to Justin Stroud, 34, surfaced. The two reportedly exchanged vows in Georgia on March 23, but Mama June didn't confirm the marriage until after The Sun broke the news on May 31. Their relationship is playing out in new episodes of her WE tv series.

"Justin is a lot different than Geno, Sugarbear, any other man who has been in my life," Mama June said in an episode earlier this month, via PEOPLE. "Honestly, he's showin' me how somebody can actually be treated good. He supports me in my recovery and whatever I wanna do. He doesn't worry about my bank account. Like, he makes me extremely happy."