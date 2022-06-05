Mama June's Ex Wanted by Police

✖

Mama June Shannon's ex-boyfriend, Geno Doak, is facing some serious legal trouble. In fact, TMZ reported that Doak is wanted by police in Alabama. He is reportedly wanted by police after he did not show up for his community corrections program, which is a part of his sentence after both he and Shannon were arrested and charged with felony drug possession in 2019.

Doak reportedly failed to attend his community corrections program for a specific reason. According to TMZ, he is currently in rehab, which he checked into after a reported suicide attempt. Doak is in contact with the sheriff's department and he does understand his legal obligations. Since the department does not believe that he is skipping out on his community corrections program obligation, they aren't taking immediate action to remove Doak from the rehab facility.

TMZ noted that Doak attempted suicide in 2021. After surviving the attempt, Shannon reportedly referred him to a rehab center in South Carolina, which is where he has been receiving treatment. As previously mentioned, the warrant for Doak's arrest stems from those 2019 charges. At the time, police were called to the scene of an Alabama gas station for an alleged domestic dispute between Doak and Shannon. When they arrived, they arrested Doak for alleged domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Shannon was also arrested and charged with alleged felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Shannon and Doak broke up at some point in 2021. Since then, Shannon has found love with Justin Stroud, whom she recently wed. During an interview with The Sun, the reality star noted that her relationship with Stroud helped her get over Doak. She explained, "It's been amazing like you know, he's helped put the pieces back together. He would send these sweet messages saying, 'Hey, how are you doing? Hope you are having an amazing day.' Noticing the little stuff, that's what made me fall for Justin." Shannon added, "I've been able to share stuff with him that I've never been able to share with other people- not even my kids and so it's really nice to have that partnership."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.