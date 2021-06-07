'Mama June' Daughter 'Pumpkin' Flaunts Baby Bump in New Photos

✖

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, the daughter of reality TV star Mama June Shannon, isn't shying away from showing off her growing baby bump. As she counts down the days to the birth of her second child, the pregnant reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 2 to share her excitement at her upcoming bundle of joy with an all-new photo of her belly.

Documenting the latest stage of her pregnancy for fans, Shannon shared a mirror selfie flaunting her growing bump. In the image, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star, 21, posed with her third trimester bare belly on full display, and she didn't hesitate to shower her body with praise. In the caption, Shannon wrote, "my body has given me the greatest gift of life." Although Shannon has been select with her bumpdates, only having shared a humorous "hot mom summer" photo of her baby bump since her pregnancy announcement, she did reveal some new pregnancy details with fans. Responding to one fan who asked about her due date, Shannon revealed that her little one is set to arrive on July 25. She did not, however, reveal the sex of her little one on the way.

Shannon's pregnancy update came just two months after she announced in early April that she is expecting her second child with husband Joshua Efird. The proud mama shared the news on Instagram with a series of photos showing several positive pregnancy tests and sonogram images. She wrote, "Well the secret is out for everyone to know now!! Baby Efird #2 coming 2021 After almost 3 years we are finally having another blessing and couldn’t be happier."

Although Shannon shared the news with fans in April, she told PEOPLE that she and her husband learned they were pregnant in November. The reality TV star admitted that while they are "excited" to become parents of two, it was "nerve-wracking in the same sentence." Shannon told the outlet the pregnancy "was definitely a shock because we had been trying and I've been buying pregnancy tests and they kept coming back up negative."

Shannon and Efird tied the knot in Las Vegas in April 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ella Grace, in December of 2017. They are set to welcome their second child next month. Shannon is also the legal guardian of her younger sister, Alana "Honey Boo-Boo" Thompson, following their mother's legal troubles.