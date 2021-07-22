Mama June's Daughter Gives Birth To Second Child

✖

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, the daughter of reality TV star Mama June Shannon, has given birth to her second child, a son named Bentley, with husband Joshua Efird. Shannon shared the good news on Instagram on Wednesday. "After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut," the Mama June: Road To Redemption star wrote. "Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces."

Shannon announced in early April that she is expecting her second child with Efird. The proud mama shared the news on Instagram with a series of photos showing several positive pregnancy tests and sonogram images. She wrote, "Well the secret is out for everyone to know now!! Baby Efird #2 coming 2021 After almost 3 years we are finally having another blessing and couldn’t be happier."

Although Shannon shared the news with fans in April, she told PEOPLE that she and her husband learned they were pregnant in November. The reality TV star admitted that while they are "excited" to become parents of two, it was "nerve-wracking in the same sentence." Shannon told the outlet the pregnancy "was definitely a shock because we had been trying and I've been buying pregnancy tests and they kept coming back up negative."

Shannon, who is also the legal guardian of her younger sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, has recently expressed a desire to leave reality television behind. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lauryn explained that she struggles with taking part in filming such personal moments from her life, including the issues that she has faced with her mother's battle with addiction.

"It is hard... because I'm also trying to deal with it personally, and then I'm also having to film it," Lauryn said about filming the various reality shows, including the most recent one, Mama June: Road to Redemption. "Even on this season, it's kind of hard because going back to the past kind of puts wear and tear, not only for me, physically, but mentally. I don't want to go back into that mental place that I was when my mom was into her addiction and me having to step up and do all the things that I was doing and not really taking care of myself."

Lauryn continued to say that she feels as though she has moved on from the reality television lifestyle, as she has put in a ton of work when it comes to her own personal well-being. She added, "At this point, I really do feel like I have worked hard as a woman, [done] therapy, and really working and taking this time for myself and for my family. I honestly just kind of hate going back to the past."