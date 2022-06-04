Mama June Married New Man in Secret Ceremony Earlier This Year

✖

Mama June Shannon is a married woman. The Sun reported that Shannon secretly married her boyfriend, Justin Stroud, after only a few months of dating. According to the publication, the pair wed in Georgia back in March.

Shannon, 42, and Stroud, 34, exchanged vows at a courthouse in Georgia on March 23. Their marriage came exactly a week after Stroud was released from jail. (He had been in jail for about a month after he was arrested in February on a warrant related to past drug charges.) Few other details have been released about their wedding day. The news of their marriage comes a few months after the couple sparked engagement rumors when they were seen at a jewelry store in Alabama in March.

Prior to their trip to the courthouse, Shannon and Stroud had been dating for five months. During an interview with The Sun, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star opened up about her relationship with her new beau. She even stated that being with Stroud helped her following the end of her relationship with Geno Doak. Shannon said about the beginning of her relationship with Stroud, "We've known each other going on a year now. We were best friends and we decided to take it to the next step in the last eight months."

"It's been amazing like you know, he's helped put the pieces back together," she continued. "He would send these sweet messages saying, 'Hey, how are you doing? Hope you are having an amazing day.' Noticing the little stuff, that's what made me fall for Justin." Shannon had nothing but kind things to say about her new partner, whom she called an "amazing person." The reality star added, "I've been able to share stuff with him that I've never been able to share with other people- not even my kids and so it's really nice to have that partnership."

Before sparking a relationship with Stroud, Shannon was in a relationship with Doak, whom she began dating in 2018. It was reported in August 2021 that Shannon and Doak were no longer together. At the time, she told her fans on social media that it was over between her and her ex. She added that Doak was "not part of my life, hasn't been."