Mama June’s New Boyfriend Arrested

“Mama June” Shannon has been working hard to get back on track since her release from rehab and her drug arrest in 2019 for cocaine possession. Shannon seemed to be on a great path after avoiding time behind bars, serving community service and ditching ex-boyfriend Geno Doak. She has been repairing her relationship with her daughters and even has a new boyfriend, Justin Stroud, to help her get back in shape.

At least that’s how it should go on paper. According to The Daily Mail, the reality is Stroud getting arrested while with Shannon in Florida, stemming from a lingering warrant connected to drug charges. Stroud had allegedly been “evading authorities” for months due to the outstanding warrant but was placed under arrest Thursday at a Boca Raton gas station. The outlet adds that the warrant against Stroud was issued after he failed to meet with his probation officer back in Alabama and admitted to using drugs while in rehab.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Four cop cars came into the venue and started speaking with the valets,” an eyewitness told The Sun. “Next thing you know, police pull into the gas station and they all swarmed in and arrested him. We saw him get taken away.”

So once again, “Mama June” was met with the police at a southern gas station with photographers capturing it all along the way. Luckily, Shannon doesn’t seem to be facing any issues herself. Stroud is being held in the county jail as an “out of state fugitive” and had reportedly skipped out on probation meetings on Oct. 21, 22 and 25. The warrant was then issued on Oct. 26, leading to his arrest. This news follows Stroud’s exit from rehab in September after admitting to taking GHB and missing probation meetings.

Shanon can be spied in the photos wearing a tie-dyed shirt while sitting inside a white truck after attending an event at the Addison across the street. As The Sun notes, Shannon and Stroud had been traveling around the country and enjoying each other despite the warrant.

Fans of the reality star remain hopeful she will return for a new season of Road to Redemption in the Spring on WeTV, where the arrest and travel could play out in front of cameras for the show. Neither report indicates Shannon was hit with any charges by police on the scene.