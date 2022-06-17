Honey Boo Boo's Boyfriend Gets Grilled by Her Sister Pumpkin in Heated Confrontation

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson may be happy and in love with her new boyfriend Dralin Carswell, but her sister and brother-in-law aren't as excited for the 16-year-old. Her older sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, who was recently granted full custody of her amid their mother's drug addiction and recovery, is doing her best to look out for her. In this exclusive clip from an upcoming episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption, Pumpkin has a sit down with Carswell, 20, and grills him about his intentions with her teenage sister.

"Are you a liar?" Pumpkin asks him, which he says no to. She notes he comes off as quiet, with him explaining that he is "a little shy when I meet new people" and tells her that Alana warned him that her family is "really loud." Pumpkin continues, "I'm just gonna let you know, Alana has not had the best luck with men, as far as her daddy is a POS, every man that's ever been in her life has walked out, got that?" she then tells him. "Alana has been through a lot. Even her mama has put her through s---, she's barely there. So we're not doing none of that playing around stuff, okay?"

In a confessional, Pumpkin speaks about Alana's upbringing, which she says she lacked due to their mother. "Mama and Sugar Bear have not done anything to protect her. She has to live with neither one of her parents wanting her, neither one of them wanting to put the effort in," she explained. "So I feel like she doesn't have anybody, and the only people she has are me and [Lauryn's husband] Josh."

Pumpkin gave her sister permission when she turned 16 to start dating. Since then, Alana has been smitten by Carswell.

"All I know is I like Alana, and we make each other happy," he told Pumpkin. She gives Carswell her seal of approval, but not without a warning. "This is me giving you a chance of trust right here because I'm giving you our first secret," she tells him. "If you tell Alana, I hate to have to tell you that I will bury you."