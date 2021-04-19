Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Confronts Mama June's Boyfriend Geno Doak Over Drug Abuse

✖

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon had a cathartic confrontation with "Mama June" Shannon's boyfriend Geno Doak in last week's episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption. Lauryn has stepped up to help care for her younger sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson through her mother's recent struggles with drug addiction, however, she has become estranged from June in the process. After finally agreeing to sit down with June and Doak, she held nothing back.

Lauryn agreed to meet with her mom after a stint in rehab to recover from alocholism and drug use, and perhaps even more surprisingly she met with Doak as well. WeTV published a sneak peek of the episode on Friday, showing Lauryn's blunt conversation with her mother's boyfriend. She made sure to focus the conversation on how all of this upheaval has impacted Alana at a formative time. "I just need y'all to hear me and hear Alana through me because she's not here. I need y'all to know how much y'all did hurt us," Lauryn said.

"That's definitely been a hard process trying to tell her it's not here, there's not something wrong with her because she thinks it is something wrong with her," she continued. "She thinks my daddy doesn't want anything to do with me because I'm not a boy. Then she thought Mama's addiction — y'all's addiction — was her fault too... I don't want her to think like that, I told her it's not her fault."

Lauryn was clearly angry at Alana's father, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson as well. In a confessional with the camera, she added: "I do feel bad for Alana because her piece of s— daddy doesn't want anything to do with her." For all this faults, she thought that Doak "went above and beyond" for Alana when he was sober, and "really showed Alana what a father was supposed to be."

However, Lauryn said that made it all the more devastating when "Geno dropped her and him and Mama didn't really give a s—." Back in her confrontation with Doak, she said: "I was really angry. t myself, at y'all, literally everybody."

Doak told Lauryn that she had "a right to be" angry, "and Alana has the right to feel that way." He said that he and June finally sought treatment for their addictions because "It was just tired of living the way we were. It wasn't even really living, we were just existing. We were in a cycle and we couldn't stop."

"I think it's good for you and Mama both to hear Alana's side because I'm older, I can shelter my feelings like I need to, but Alana tends to hold things in," Lauryn said. "I think it's good for Mama to see Alana get upset. She is only 15 and we all forget that because Alana does act way more mature than she actually is."

"I'm terribly sorry, I regret the things that have happened and I want you to know there's nothing that we wouldn't do for you guys," Doak responded. "We love you all and I said I'm extremely sorry."

The full conversation will play out on the new episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption on Friday, APril 23 at 9 p.m. ET on WeTV.