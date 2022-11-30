Kylie Jenner Rips Commenters Who Claim She's Trying to 'Cover up for Balenciaga'

Kylie Jenner had a biting response to a viral TikTok video that claimed she recently posted a photo of herself with her children to "cover-up" for Balenciaga. The high-end fashion brand favored by the Kardashians has been under fire for publishing campaign photos with young children carrying teddy bears wearing bondage gear. Balenciaga has apologized for the campaign, which also included an image with a U.S. Supreme Court decision that upheld the criminalization of possessing child pornography.

On Monday, TikTok user "Psych Advice w/ Julie Theis" published a video suggesting that Kris Jenner worked "overtime" to get her children to publish good photos to distract the public from Balenciaga's scandal. The TikTok user included Jenner's recent photos with her children, Stormi Webster, 4, and her 9-month-old son. Jenner denied this was the case.

"Uh whyyyyyy would I post my child to cover up for Balenciaga? This is why I don't do this. Always something to say," Jenner wrote. "I definitely understand that would be frustrating, most of us just want more raw honesty from your family tho instead of silence like with Astroworld," Thies replied, referring to the 2021 Astroworld Festival crowd crush tragedy.

Theis later published a video response to Jenner's comment. She called the original post a "joke at the expense of your silence." The TikTok user went on to point out that Jenner chose not to use her voice to call out Balenciaga, but instead commented on her video because it "directly affected" The Kardashians star. "You saw how easy it was to come over to my page and leave a comment," Theis said. "So why don't you use that influence and go over to Balenciaga's account."

While Jenner still has not spoken out about the Balenciaga scandal, Kim Kardashian has. On Sunday, she published a series of tweets calling the photos "disturbing," adding, "The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society – period." She said she appreciated Balenciaga's apology and believes they "understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again" after she spoke with the brand's staff.

However, many of Kardashian's followers continued to call her out because, in her final tweet, she refused to commit to cutting ties with Balenciaga. "As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with – & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children," Kardashian wrote.

In its own apology, Balenciaga said the brand "strongly" condemns child abuse. "It was never our intent to include it in our narrative," the statement reads. "The two separate ad campaigns in question reflect a series of grievous errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility." Balenciaga also filed a lawsuit against North Six Inc. and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins over the photo with the court documents.