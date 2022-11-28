Kim Kardashian Slams Fashion Brand's 'Disturbing' Holiday Campaign with Children

Kim Kardashian finally spoke out against the "disturbing" Balenciaga holiday campaign that featured children carrying teddy bears dressed in bondage. The pictures were slammed by critics who thought they sexualized children, and many demanded Kardashian denounce them because she frequently collaborates with the brand. Balenciaga apologized for the campaign on Nov. 22 and has wiped them from its social media pages.

In her statement Sunday, Kardashian said she stayed silent on the subject until after she spoke with Balenciaga executives to "understand for myself" how the campaign happened. "As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images," Kardashian continued. "The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society – period."

The Kardashians star went on to say she appreciated Balenciaga removing the campaign and apologizing. "In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again," she wrote.

While some of Kardashian's followers called on her to completely cut ties with Balenciaga over the controversy, she would not commit to doing so. "As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with – & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children," she wrote. Some fans were still unhappy with her response to the situation, as seen below.