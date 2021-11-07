Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Deaths at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival

Kylie Jenner is speaking out following the tragic events that took place at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival. On her Instagram Story, Jenner released a statement in which she expressed that both she and Scott are “broken and devastated” by what took place. At least eight people are dead and dozens more have been hospitalized after his Houston, Texas set took place on Friday night.

“Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday’s events [sic],” Jenner’s statement began. She went on to say that she is also thinking about the “Houston community” and her partner at this time, as she claimed that neither she nor Scott was aware of the severity of the situation when it was taking place. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote that Scott would not have continued with the show had he known what was going on.

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” Jenner continued. “I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.” Scott also released a statement on social media after the tragic event.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” the rapper wrote on social media on Saturday. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.”

On Friday night, an intense and scary situation broke out at Scott’s concert. During the event, crowds rushed the stage and bypassed security, which led to many attendees being trampled. Astroworld’s social media accounts did release a statement in response to the tragedy, but it has come under fire with some believing that they were downplaying the event by stating that there were a “series of cardiac arrests.” The official accounts later announced that Day 2 of the Astroworld festival would be canceled amid an ongoing investigation into what led to this deadly ordeal.