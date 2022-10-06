Kylie Jenner's Son's Name: TikTok Users Convinced They Figured It Out

The months-long mystery surrounding Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son's name may have just been solved. Ever since Jenner gave birth to her son back in February and revealed the little one was named Wolf, only to reveal a month later that they changed his name, KarJenner fans have been left to speculate about baby No. 2's name, and one TikTok user believes they have cracked the case.

A little internet sleuthing from TikToker user juulsxoxo brought up the name Kristan. That moniker wasn't pulled out of thin air, though, as the TikToker revealed they came across the name as they were "online looking up trademarks, and I found Kylie's." In the video, which has since gone viral, the TikToker went on to read out the details of the trademark, verifying the legitimacy of the public documents, before showing the trademarks. One trademark under the name "Stormi," a nod to Jenner and Scott's 3-year-old daughter, and another under Kylie Swim. It was a third trademark that was of most interest, "Kristan."

Not only is Kristan similar to Jenner's middle name, Kristen, the trademark was filed on Feb. 25, just 23 days after the makeup mogul's son was born and just two weeks after the couple initially revealed his name was Wolf. Jenner has another trademark for Kristan Wolf Enterprises, which lists goods and services such as action figure toys, baby gyms, dolls and doll accessories, and more and was filed on April 30, adding further evidence to Kristan being the little one's name.

TikToker juulsxoxo sleuthing work came eight months after Jenner and Travis first announced they welcomed their second child together. After welcoming their bundle of joy on Feb. 2, Jenner announced his arrival by sharing a sweet black-and-white photo of her little one's hand. She captioned the image with her son's birthdate. They later revealed that their son's name was Wolf. However, in March, the couple later shared that they "just really didn't feel like it was him" and had opted to change his name. At the time, Jenner did not share what they ultimately decided to name him, and in an update in April, she revealed that she and Scott hadn't settled on a name just yet, explaining that they want to be "sure" this time around that they like the moniker that they choose. Jenner said, "We have some strong options, but we haven't officially changed it. Before I officially changed it I want to make sure."

Those remarks may cast some doubt on the name Kristan, as the initial trademark was filed in late February. However, the "Kristan Wolf Enterprises" trademark was filed after she said they hadn't settled on a name. At this time, neither Jenner nor Scott have commented on the rumored name of their son, so it seems the moniker is all up to speculation, with some solid evidence backing it, for the time being.