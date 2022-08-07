Kylie Jenner Blasts Critics After Being Slammed for 'Sanitation Protocols' at Cosmetics Lab

Kylie Jenner has been the target of significant backlash for failing to follow proper "sanitation protocols" at a Kylie Cosmetics lab in Italy. She shared several photos and videos in an August 3 Instagram post showing herself "creating" new makeup without wearing protective gear, save for her lab coat.

Her long hair is seen dangling over the work surface while her bare hands and pink nails are displayed. Jenner appears to be mixing formulas and working with lab materials in the photos."In the lab creating new magic for you guys. Better than ever. @kyliecosmetics," she wrote as the caption.

Some users took offense to her lack of hairnet and gloves, taking issue with her disobedience to the protocol. One person commented, "Where are the gloves? The mop cap? The safety shoes???," while another wrote, "This is so staged. Where is your hairnet, shoe covers, mask, and disposable gloves? What lab in Italy is letting you break sanitation protocols? Y'all really buying this."

Kevin James Bennett, an Emmy-winning makeup artist, and cosmetic developer, called out Jenner. Bennett slammed the reality star in her post's comment section before launching into another rant on his account.

I know the Kardashian/Jenner stans are going to come for my throat because I'm calling out their cosmetic queen...but WTF [kyliejenner]," he wrote in the post's caption."I'm a cosmetic developer and work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my job. I have very short hair, and I've NEVER been allowed into the lab or onto the manufacturing floor without a hair net, shoe covers, mask...and disposable GLOVES."

"Kylie is gaslighting her followers into thinking she is creating cosmetics," he continued. "And I'd like to know what ignorant manufacturer (in Italy) let her stage this photo-op in their lab and on the manufacturing floor – without following proper sanitation protocols. I need the name because I want to make sure my clients NEVER work with them."

"Folks, this is not the way we create cosmetics and misrepresents how our industry works. Credible manufacturers follow STRICT sanitation protocols to protect you. [ShameOnYou] [kyliejenner]," he concluded.

The following day, Jenner commented on Bennett's post, claiming the photos were not taken in a manufacturing facility."Kevin – this picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility. I would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner," Jenner wrote. "That's completely unacceptable, I agree."

"This is a small personal space creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing," she added. "No one is putting customers at risk! Shame on you, Kevin for spreading false information!"

Bennett responded to Jenner, accusing her of "gaslighting" her fans again."So you were standing on a platform, looking into an expensive homogenizing kettle that had processed at least 50 liters of a complexion product (the product still covering the mixing paddles) without PPE or your hair tied back, wearing a @weareregi lab coat?" he replied to Jenner.

"But this is not a cosmetics manufacturing facility? It's a personal space? Wow, there's some serious gaslighting going on here." Bennett then added, "Shame on me? NO, shame on you or whoever takes care of your social media for trying to gaslight everyone into thinking I'm the one to blame. Just take responsibility for your mistake and move on."

Jenner remarked, "Oh, were you there Kevin?" before adding, "Ugh, now I have to change my dog's name," according to TooFab."Are you seriously going to lie and then troll me?" Bennett retorted. "Wow."

In another lengthy message, Bennett apologized for not addressing similar photos from Selena Gomez sooner, saying, "Celebrities should not be allowed to bypass sanitation protocols for a photo-op just because they're rich or famous.

"Shame on the manufacturers for allowing any celebrity's entire team to film in the lab and on the manufacturing floor without proper PPE (interesting that both manufacturers are in Italy). Kylie and Selena are BOTH WRONG and should issue public apologies for requesting the labs to breach sanitation protocols for their self-promotion."