Kylie Jenner Laughs off Breastfeeding Wardrobe Malfunction

Kylie Jenner is laughing off an experience plenty of breastfeeding parents can relate to. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 25, took to TikTok Tuesday to respond to critics of a video she posted last month who accused her of pretending to be more relatable than she is, and in the process had another candid moment to share.

Jenner noticed quickly upon starting her video that her black shirt was stained with milk, pointing at it and noting, "Ooh, looks like I'm lactating!" Later in the clip, she joked that she was going "to change [her] shirt." The Kardashians star and rapper Travis Scott welcomed their son in February, and have yet to share his name publicly. The pair are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

@kyliejenner Kylie in the Kar !!!! this red is wayyyy too bomb. can’t wait for it to launch tomorrow 9am pst @kyliecosmetics ♬ original sound – Kylie Jenner

In March, Jenner spoke candidly on Instagram about struggling following the birth of her son. "I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy. It's very hard," she said. "This experience for me, personally, has been harder than with my daughter. It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually. It's just crazy. I didn't want to just get back to life without saying that." She continued in June that at four months postpartum, "I have been dealing w tons of back & knee pain this time so it slows down my workouts but I am on a mission to get strong again."

Also in her Tuesday TikTok, the mother-of-two responded to the critiques she faced on a video she posted last month about her cosmetics launch that started with her dropping the phone in the car while she was filming – a move many accused her of manufacturing to seem more down-to-earth. "Last time I did a TikTok in the car ... it seemed to just piss some people off," Jenner said in her new TikTok. "I think some people thought that it was, like, fake or that I really don't drive myself, which is just silly." She added, "So, I was thinking we can start a series called Kylie in the Kar."

Jenner also responded to the critiques in August after one commenter wrote that her launch promotion video was "very curated to the style of an influencer." The reality star replied simply, "It's really not that deep or calculated. this video took me 5 mins to make. and yes i still drive and do normal things."