Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby Together Via Surrogate

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a second baby together, this time via surrogate. Kardashian and Thompson are also parents to 4-year-old daughter True and have had a tumultuous relationship. Thompson has had multiple cheating scandals and fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was still with Kardashian.

Multiple sources told TMZ Wednesday the new baby will be born via surrogate. The baby's birth is "imminent" and could happen within the next few days, TMZ reports. Another source said the baby could already have been born recently. The couple's last breakup happened in January, and a representative told PEOPLE the baby was conceived in November.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the rep said. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Kardashian, 38, and Thompson, 31, have not posted about the news on social media. The Kardashians star has published several recent photos from a tropical vacation. On Wednesday, she posted a photo with True and Dream Kardashian, her brother Rob Kardashian's daughter with Blac Chyna. One post was captioned with "There's no point in looking back," which could be seen as a cryptic statement directed at Thompson.

During the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian said she would like to have more children, but she would likely need a surrogate. She told the camera there was an "80-something percent chance" she would have a miscarriage if she tried to have another child herself. She said she "almost miscarried with True at the beginning." Kardashian's older sister Kim Kardashian had two of her four children via surrogate and told Kardashian she had the "best" experience.

Kardashian and Thompson's on-again, off-again relationship seemed to be over for good in January after Kardashian learned about his child with Nichols. The Season 1 finale of The Kardashians showed her learning about this at the same time as everyone else. She has tried to keep her relationship on good terms with Thompson as they co-parent True. In June, Entertainment Tonight reported Kardashian was dating a private equity investor, to whom Kim introduced her.

Thompson, who split the 2021-2022 NBA season among three teams and is now a free agent, offered a public apology to Kardashian when he confirmed Nichols' child was his. "You don't deserve this," he wrote."You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."