Maralee Nichols Speaks out After Tristan Thompson Admits to Fathering Her Child

Maralee Nichols said there was “never any doubt” about the father of her son after NBA player Tristan Thompson announced that a paternity test showed he is the baby’s father. Thompson previously denied he was the baby’s father and fought Nichols in court after she sued for pregnancy-related fees and child support. Thompson also has a daughter with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian and a son with ex Jordan Craig.

“There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichol’s baby,” Nichols’ representative said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”

Late Monday, the Sacramento Kings player took to his Instagram Story to share the results of a paternity test. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Thompson’s statement read. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Next, Thompson apologized directly to Kardashian. The former couple had an on-again, off-again relationship that spanned years before they broke up for good in June. They are parents to 3-year-old True and were still publicly dating when Thompson began a relationship with Nichols. Thompson and Craig share 4-year-old son Prince.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” Thompson wrote Monday. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Nichols’ son was born in December. The former personal trainer filed a paternity suit against Thompson in June 2021. At first, Thompson denied ever having sex with Nichols, but in December court documents, he admitted to having a “sporadic” sexual relationship with her. At that time, he still insisted he was not the father of Nichols’ son because he believed the “only” possible date of conception was March 13, 2021. However, Nichols said the baby was conceived in April 2021. At that time, Thompson and Kardashian were still publicly together.