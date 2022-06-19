Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Spotted Co-Parenting in Wake of 'The Kardashians' Takedown

While things may not have worked out for their romantic relationship, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are putting on a united front for their daughter, True. TMZ reported that Kardashian and Thompson got together on Saturday to spend time with their daughter. Their outing comes on the heels of The Kardashians' explosive Season 1 finale, which saw Kardashian finding out that Thompson fathered a child with another woman while they were together.

On Saturday, Kardashian, Thompson, and True gathered for the 4-year-old's dance recital. They then had lunch together. But, as TMZ noted, they didn't dine alone. Multiple members of the Kardashian family were in attendance including Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian. Kim's estranged husband Kanye West was also there along with the pair's son Psalm and daughter Chicago. Kylie's beau Travis Scott and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream also spent time with the family at the Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas.

According to TMZ, everyone appeared to be getting along for the occasion. Although, on the season finale of The Kardashians, which dropped on Thursday on Hulu, things were far from copasetic. During the episode, Kim told her older sister about Thompson's infidelity. Naturally, the entire family was in shock over the matter and shared their frustrations that Thompson could do this to Kardashian again in such a public way. Kardashian even told Kim at one point in the episode about Thompson, "Wow, you really f***** up your life." The athlete admitted to having a relationship with Maralee Nichols while he was still dating Kardashian. He originally denied having fathered Nichols' son, who was born in late 2021. However, a paternity test later expressed that he is the father. After the news emerged, Thompson issued a public apology to Kardashian.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," Thompson wrote. He then directed his message to Kardashian. The basketball player continued, "You don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."