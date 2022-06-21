Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Dating New Man Following Tristan Thompson Split

Does Khloe Kardashian have a new man in her life? According to Entertainment Tonight, she's been dating a mystery man after being set up by her sister, Kim Kardashian. While few details have been released about her rumored new beau, ET did report that he works as a private equity investor.

Khloe was reportedly introduced to her new man during a dinner party held by Kim. The dinner party took place several months ago, meaning that Khloe has been tight-lipped about her new relationship. A source told ET, "Khloe has been dating a private equity investor. Kim introduced the two of them at a dinner party several months ago and they clicked and hit it off. Khloe is in a good head space and things are going well for her."

PEOPLE was the first to report the news of Khloe's new relationship. The outlet reported that the relationship is still in the early stages. This news comes on the heels of Khloe addressing another relationship rumor after she was linked to "another NBA player." She soon shot the rumor down by commenting on Instagram on Friday, "Definitely NOT True!!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul." The reality star added, "I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for [a while]."

Khloe was previously linked to Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares her daughter, True. After a tumultuous relationship, and more than one cheating scandal, they went their separate ways at the end of 2021. They reportedly broke things off after it was reported that Thompson cheated on her with a woman named Maralee Nichols, with whom the athlete fathered a son. As seen in the finale of The Kardashians, Khloe found out the news at the same time as the rest of the world did. Even though she attempted to make their relationship work for the sake of their daughter, the Good American founder called it quits with Thompson.

The basketball player later issued a public apology to Khloe on social media, writing, "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately." He then addressed his ex specifically, "You don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."