Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Watching Tristan Thompson Drama on 'The Kardashians'

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about having to relive learning about Tristan Thompson's third public cheating scandal by watching it unfold on television. On Ep. 9 of The Kardashians, Kim is the first to learn the news and the cameras were there to catch it all. Unable to get in touch with Khloé, Kim is joined on a call with sisters Kourtney and Kylie. The clip showcases the moment they learned that a paternity test proved that Thompson fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while dating and living with Khloé. Thompson has since publicly apologized, but having to see it back isn't easy. "Rewatching this part is uncomfortable but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express," Khloé tweeted Thursday June 9. "Praise the Lord I have them for the [rest of] my life #TheKardashians." Of course, her sisters were the first to tell her the news, and not Thompson.

"This whole declaration is in this thing," Kim, 41, told her momager Kris Jenner, 66. "It's this whole thing that says, 'I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday.' So I sent it to him and said, 'Does Khloé know about this?' Khloé doesn't even f---ing know." Khloe threw Thompson a lavish 30th birthday party last year. As it turns out, Thompson and Nichols hooked up in another city after the party.

Rewatching this part is uncomfortable but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express. Praise the Lord I have them for the res for my life ❤️❤️❤️ #TheKardashians — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 10, 2022

Their conversation was interrupted by Kylie Jenner, prompting Kim to end the call with Kris. "You're lying," the 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder told Kim. "No, I'm not f---ing lying. I'm shaking for her. My soul dies for her," Kim responded. "Is Tristan like, the worst person on the planet?" Kylie asked.

"He's saying that he slept with her!" Kim exclaimed, before merging the call with Kourtney. "He's asking for a paternity test and admitting he had sex with her. Khloé threw him his 30th birthday party. He went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl." Kylie added: "It's just insane in general. This is a never-ending swirl."

The Good American founder previously admitted that Thompson did not tell her before the world learned of the scandal. She told USA Today that the pain "doesn't get easier," but she's simply become "numb" to it, saying, "When you're hurt so many times — your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again, there is a numbing sensation to it."