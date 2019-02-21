Kim Kardashian Unfollows Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods on Instagram

Kim Kardashian is cutting Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods out of her life after the NBA player and family friend allegedly hooked up behind sister Khloé Kardashian’s back.

After news broke Tuesday that a Hollywood Unlocked eye witness had seen Thompson and Kylie Jenner‘s longtime BFF getting too close for comfort at an L.A. house party Sunday, Kardashian was quick to send a message to both parties, unfollowing them on Instagram.

Khloé, of course, sent a message as well, dumping Thompson and commenting a number of talking head emojis on the original report. She was backed up by her own best friend, Malika Haqq, who endorsed the story as true, writing, “STRONG FACTS” in the comment section.

Thompson, for his part, initially denied the report, tweeting then deleting, “FAKE NEWS” after the story broke. The Cleveland Cavaliers player previously cheated on the mother of his 10-month-old daughter, True Thompson, when Khloé was just days away from giving birth, but the Good American designer decided to try and forgive him in order to keep their family intact, she revealed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Jenner, meanwhile, has had to deal with the betrayal of her bestie, reportedly forcing her to move out of the house they both lived in.

Sources told PEOPLE that the model is “moving back to her mom’s house,” adding, “It’s been a difficult time and she’s broken up about it. She’s heading home to be with her mom.”

Another source told the outlet that the Kardashian-Jenner family was in disbelief when they first started hearing that Thompson and Woods had been spotted together at the party.

“When they first started hearing on Monday that Tristan made out with Jordyn, no one really believed it,” the insider explained. “That Tristan would be inappropriate, yes everyone knows that he can’t behave, but that Jordyn would make out with him, it first seemed like a made up rumor.”

“It wasn’t anything they wanted to drop,” the source added. “So several family members reached out to people they believed had been at the party. And they were told it was true.”

Having two people close to their family decide to cheat with one another has turned things upside down for the whole family, they continued. “It’s all a mess now. Everyone considered Jordyn family. She was like a family member and always invited everywhere. The family helped her and wanted her to be able to have a business venture too.”

“Jordyn has been like Kylie’s sister. They were inseparable, and always together,” they revealed. “Jordyn often helped Kylie with Stormi. Kylie was always so excited to have Jordyn around. It seems Kylie isn’t sure what to do, but it seems impossible for her to keep Jordyn around.”

Photo credit: E!