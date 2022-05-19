Tristan Thompson Gets Fan Ejected From NBA Game for Comments About Khloe Kardashian

✖

Tristian Thompson was not taking it from a fan making comments about Khloe Kardashian. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Thompson was asked by Kardashian about rumors of him getting a fan ejected from an NBA game back in November 2021 when he was playing with the Sacramento Kings, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Thompson said the fan in question told him, "She talks to different basketball players, you're just the next one." That led to the 31-year-old NBA star responding, "Listen here, man. Enjoy the game with your girl because she's coming here to see me... You're not going to keep talking about my family like that.'" Thompson then said the fan "got his a— out of there."

When the episode was filmed, Thompson and Kardashian were in the midst of reconciliation following Thompson being in the center of cheating rumors. During the episode, Kardashian told Thompson "Once you're in it's like the mob, you can't get out... Scott [Disick] is never leaving. Kanye [West is] never leaving. Looks like you're never leaving. We're all here. Forever!"

After Thompson said Kardashian, 37, will never leave him, she said, "I think either way it goes, we're family if you like it or not. I think it's such a beautiful thing. We are great co-parents. We are great at blending families. We've learned that from my mom and my dad."

Thompson and Kardashian have been in an on-and-off relationship for the last few years. In January, Thompson confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

Thompson finished the 2022 NBA season as a member of the Chicago Bulls. For the 2021-22 season, Thompson started with the Kings before being traded to the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 8. He was then sent to the Bulls on Feb. 19 and played in the team's five playoff games. Thompson played for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2011 to 2020 and helped the team win a championship in 2016. He played for the Boston Celtics during the 2020-21 season.