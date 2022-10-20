John Legend Speaks out on Blake Shelton Leaving 'The Voice'

John Legend called Blake Shelton the "heart" and "soul" of The Voice ahead of the country music star's upcoming departure. Earlier this month, Shelton and NBC announced that the upcoming spring cycle of The Voice would be Shelton's last. The "Happy Anywhere" singer is the only Voice coach to appear on all 22 seasons of the series.

"Well, you know, he's been doing the show for 22 seasons, it'll be 23 when he's done, and you can't do something forever," Legend told Entertainment Tonight last week. "We're gonna miss him though. He's been the heart and soul and anchor of the show for a long time, and he's a friend of mine, and I really enjoy working with him. We're all gonna miss him."

The Voice Season 23 will be Shelton's final round. Kelly Clarkson will return as coach, and they will be joined by first-timers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan. The series is still in the midst of its 22nd season, which airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," Shelton said in a statement. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I've made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one [of] my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!"

Legend is also taking a break for Season 23. He has been a member of The Voice family since he appeared as an advisor in Season 11, then joined as a coach in Season 16. Legend plans to focus on his family and go back to touring during his break. Legend released his latest album, Legend, in September. The double album includes the singles "Dope," "Honey," and "All She Wanna Do."

"My family's growing, I have a new album out, I'm gonna do a little bit of touring, and so it's probably better that I take a break," Legend told ET. "We took a break last season because we had another show in our slot that the network tried -- and I thought that was gonna happen this season, but it ended up that they wanted us back...but I'll be back on The Voice, just not this coming season."

Legend's family is growing, as his wife Chrissy Teigen is expecting another child. Teigen announced the news in August, about a year after their son Jack was stillborn due to complications. The couple has been married since 2013 and is also parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.