Blake Shelton Leaving 'The Voice' After 23 Seasons

Blake Shelton's 23-year run on The Voice is coming to an end. Shelton confirmed he is leaving the NBC reality competition via an Instagram message posted on Tuesday afternoon. His exit is timed to be after Season 23 — a.k.a. after next season. The show is currently in the midst of Season 22.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23," Shelton said, as transcribed by Deadline. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I've made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!"

Shelton's run on the show has been since its inception, making him the sole original coach on the show following Adam Levine's exit after Season 16. Christina Aguilera and Cee Lo Green joined Shelton and Levine for the show's first three seasons. The Voice has since cycled through tons of coaches over the years, casting high-profile names like Ariana Grande, Nick Jonas, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams. The coaches panel currently includes Shelton, Camila Cabello, John Legend and Gwen Stefani (Shelton's wife, whom he met through the show).

In wake of Shelton's exit announcement, NBC revealed the coaches panel for Season 23. Shelton will be joined by Chance the Rapper, One Direction's Niall Horan, and a returning Kelly Clarkson. Carson Daly is slated to remain the host. No word on who will replace Shelton for a potential Season 24 and onward.

Shelton's team won The Voice eight times over the years. He served as the coach for several breakouts including winners Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery and Craig Wayne Boyd. The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.