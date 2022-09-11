Chrissy Teigen Reveals New Baby Bump Photo

Chrissy Teigen shared another new baby bump photo on social media on Sept. 10, showing off the comfortable bathrobes sold by her Cravings brand. Teigen, 36, announced that she and her husband, singer John Legend, are expecting their third baby early last month. Then news came almost two years after Teigen lost her son Jack in September 2020.

The new photo is a selfie Teigen took in her bathroom, showing off the light blue robe, with her bare baby bump peeking through. "Tonight, a new bombshell enters the villa," she wrote on Twitter. "sorry lol I don't mean the baby I just meant me, I get how it sounds like a baby is coming tonight but we have way longer than I look," she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Teigen also shared the photo on Instagram, where she also posted a photo of herself in the orange bathrobe. She tossed in a video of herself standing on a balcony in a brown robe. "[Three] ways to wear our best selling, ultra soft butter robes in their new fall colors," she wrote.

Teigen announced her newest pregnancy on Aug. 3, almost two years after she suffered a pregnancy loss due to partial placenta abruption. Legend, 43, and Teigen, 36, later revealed they planned to name the baby Jack. They are also parents to daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3.

This is an exciting time for Teigen and Legend's family, as Legend released his eighth studio album, titled Legend, on Friday. He is also slated to coach another season of The Voice on NBC this fall and resumes his Las Vegas residency on Oct. 14. In a new USA Today interview, Legend explained why they decided to go public with Teigen's pregnancy, despite the past heartbreak with Jack.

"I think we're cautiously optimistic – and really meaning both cautious and optimistic," he said. "But at some point, we had to let people know. If they saw her out looking pregnant, we didn't want people to speculate and we also didn't want to not leave the house for nine months. When she started to show, we said, let's just tell people. It doesn't mean things will go according to plan. We just don't know. And that feeling is more acute when you've suffered a loss."

Legend also features a new song Teigen really likes, "I Don't Love You Like I Used To," even if she was a little surprised by the title. "I was a little miffed when I heard the title of 'I Don't Love You Like I Used To," but that's what I get for never listening to John's music til it's right about to come out lol. Love this song," she wrote on Sept. 9, alongside a clip from the song set to family home movies.