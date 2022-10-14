'The Voice' Bringing Back Major Coach for Season 23

Kelly Clarkson is making her way back to The Voice for Season 23. After taking a hiatus during Season 22, the "Breakaway" singer will return to her role as a coach in the upcoming season of the NBC singing competition, joining returning coach Blake Shelton and newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.

"I am so excited to be back with my Voice family!" Clarkson said in a statement of her return. "Let's do this, Team Kelly!" Chance added that he was "thrilled" to join The Voice as a coach as he fills an opening left by the departure of current stars John Legend and Camila Cabello. "I'm excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience," he continued. "Get ready for #teamchance." Horan added in a statement of his own that he was "looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!"

Clarkson's return comes as Shelton announced the upcoming season will be his last on The Voice after 12 years on the NBC show. "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23," Shelton said in a statement earlier this week. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me."

" It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I've made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!" continued the country music star, who met Stefani while coaching The Voice in 2014.

Finally, Shelton thanked the musicians and fans who make The Voice possible. "I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach," he wrote. "Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!" Season 22 of The Voice continues Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.