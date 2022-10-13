'The Voice': Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello All Leaving Ahead of Season 23

Camila Cabello's time on The Voice was short-lived. The "Don't Go Yet" singer will not be returning for the upcoming 23rd season in the spring, NBC announced earlier this week. Her fellow Season 22 coaches John Legend and Gwen Stefani are also not coming back. Season 23 will be the beginning of a transition for the long-running singing competition, as it serves as Blake Shelton's final cycle.

Cabello joined The Voice fold as a part-time advisor in Season 21. She was promoted to coach for Season 22 after Kelly Clarkson announced she would be skipping a season to focus on her family and her daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson, who served as a coach from Seasons 14 to 21, will return for Season 23.

Since Cabello is in the middle of her first season on the show, she has not had a chance to claim a victory yet. The ongoing season has entered its battle phase, so her team is all set. Morgan Myles, Orlando Mendez, Reina Ley, Devix, Chello, Andrew Igbokidi, Ava Lynn Thuresson, Sasha Hurtado, Sydney Kronmiller, Eric Who, Zach Newbould, Grace Bello, Steven McMorran, and Constance Howard are on Cabello's team.

Stefani, who married Shelton last year after meeting on The Voice in 2015, has never served as a coach for two consecutive seasons. She has been a coach for Seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, 19, and 22. She was also a part-time advisor in Seasons 8 and 10. Season 19 winner Carter Rubin was a member of Stefani's team during that cycle.

Legend made his Voice debut as an advisor in Season 12. He has served as a coach for every season since Season 16. Winner Maelyn Jarmon was a member of Legend's team in Season 16.

The Voice Season 23 will still include Shelton, the only coach to appear on all 22 seasons that have aired so far. However, Shelton said he plans to leave the series behind after the 23rd cycle. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best," Shelton said on Monday. "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I've made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one [of] my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!"

Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Niall Horan are joining Shelton in Season 23. This will be the first season for both Chance and Horan. The Voice Season 22 airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. Past episodes of this season are available to stream on Peacock.