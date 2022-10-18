'The Voice': Blake Shelton Gets Spanked by Gwen Stefani After Major Steal

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may be taking their beef on The Voice back home after Monday night's Battle Rounds! The coaches had to put their marriage aside in Monday's episode of the NBC singing competition after Jay Allen and Cara Brindisi were paired up for a cover of "Leather and Lace" by Stevie Nicks and Don Henley during their battle.

Both Allen and Brindisi were perfect during the performance, which left Stefani to reluctantly choose the latter as the winner. But when she jumped to press her button to save Allen as well, she found herself at odds with none other than her husband. "I was gonna use my steal, I just was waiting for a perfect zinger," Shelton teased of why it took so long to hit his own button. "I'm shaking," Stefani replied. "I'm so mad!"

Host Carson Daly, who officiated Stefani and Shelton's wedding, jumped in to ask if the No Doubt singer's anger would "carry over to the home," which had the country singer thinking twice. "Stop it, what are you doing?" he asked. "Can I say something before you get me divorced?" Shelton did end up coming out on top in the end, as Allen ended up choosing to leave Team Gwen and join Team Blake for a little extra guidance in the country music realm.

"My actual husband stabbed me in the back!" a shocked Stefani said. "Blake is gonna pay for that one later." Shelton joked in response, "The good news is I got Jay, the bad news is I might have to go through some marriage counseling," as Stefani came over to jokingly spank her husband in retaliation.

Earlier in the night, Shelton and Stefani had another sweet moment as a married couple while watching Team Camila's Ava Lynn and Orlando Mendez pair up for a version of Elton John's "Rocket Man" that had a little extra twang to it. With the young blonde pop singer and cowboy hat-clad Mendez singing side-by-side, Stefani couldn't help but make comparisons to her own relationship. "I was sitting here thinking, is that what me and you look like when we sing together?" the "Hollaback Girl" artist asked her husband, who answered with a laugh, "In my mind, we do." The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.