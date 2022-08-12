Chrissy Teigen Pregnant Again Only Years After Past Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are excited to welcome a third child into their lives. Teigen announced the good news this past Wednesday. This reveal drops almost two years after she lost her son Jack in September 2020. The Lip Sync Battle host previously announced in February she was using in vitro fertilization to conceive another baby.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions, to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," Teigen wrote on Instagram, alongside two photos showing her baby bump. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I've said to myself, 'Ok if it's healthy today I'll announce,' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still."

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing," Teigen continued. "Ok phew, it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!" Teigen's announcement was met with dozens of celebrities posting heart emojis and congratulating Teigen and Legend.

In February, Teigen posted photos on her Instagram Story showing IVF injectibles, notes Us Weekly. She later posted a longer statement about her journey to have a third child. "I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos," she wrote on Feb. 19. "I honestly don't mind the shots...they make me feel like a doctor/chemist...but the bloating is a b—, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I'm pregnant because while I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"

Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss in September 2020 due to partial placenta abruption. She and Legend named the child Jack and shared photos from the hospital. The Cravings author was criticized for sharing the pictures, but she said it did not matter to her because she wanted to chronicle this important moment in her life.

"I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles," Teigen wrote in an October 2020 essay. "And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story. I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it's something you wouldn't have done... These photos are only for the people who need them."

Teigen, 36, and Legend, 43, married in September 2013. They are also parents to daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3. Legend is in the midst of his Love in Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.