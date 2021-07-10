'Home Town': Erin Napier Shares Big Update on Daughter After Leg Injury

✖

Home Town star Erin Napier shared a big update on her daughter Helen, whose leg injury appears to have healed up. The 4-year-old broke her tibia and fibula during a scary park accident in January, but Helen was joyously dancing in a new video Napier shared on Instagram this week. Napier and her husband, Ben Napier, also welcomed their second daughter, Mae, in May.

On July 5, Napier shared a video of Helen dancing to "Give a Little" by Maggie Rogers. "Watching the cupcakes we just made rise in the oven with entertainment provided by H," Napier wrote. Thousands of fans were happy to see Helen dancing, especially after she spent part of 2021 in a cast. "Oh to see her dancing after that season in the cast ... praising for those happy feet sweet mama," one fan wrote.

"Her leg is doing well, thank goodness," another fan wrote. "If only we all took time to dance with child-like enthusiasm, I’m sure the world would be a better place," another chimed in. "Confirmation that dancing even improves cupcakes, not many things can do that," another wrote. "So glad her leg has healed so that she can dance again," a fan added.

Back on Jan. 21, Napier revealed that Helen suffered a scary injury during a day at a park. She shared a photo of Ben sleeping beside Helen's bed and another picture of Helen wearing a pink cast. "A fun day at the park turned into a fully broken tibia and fibula when she stepped wrong at the end of a slide," the Home Town Takeover star wrote at the time. "So thankful to have [Ben] beside me (and sharing nights on the floor by her crib) when parenting during a pandemic gets even more nerve-racking."

Since then, Napier has posted several updates on Helen's condition. In March, she shared a photo of Helen on a tricycle, but she still had to wear a boot on her foot. "She’s on the move! We have figured out how to entertain her, but we can’t wait to get this boot off and have our girl running around again," Napier commented at the time.

There has also been another major change in the Napier household. The couple welcomed Mae on May 28. Napier has shared several photos of Mae, but she makes sure not to show the newborn's face either. The Napiers also just starred in the Home Town spinoff Home Town Takeover, which saw them bring their talents to Wetumpka, Alabama. The show was a huge hit for HGTV, but it is not clear if the network plans to develop a second season. Takeover was billed as a limited series. The original Home Town series aired its fifth season earlier this year. Ben is also featured in the Discovery+ series Home Town: Ben's Workshop, which debuted in January.