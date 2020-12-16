'Home Town' Fans Elated Over New Spinoff 'Ben's Workshop'
Home Town fans can't contain themselves after Ben and Erin Napier announced that they would be bringing the master woodworker's experience to a brand new show on discovery+, launching on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The HGTV stars will appear on the network's new streaming service for the new show, Home Town: Ben's Workshop, during which Ben will craft new projects with famous guests including astronaut Scott Kelly, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, comedian Loni Love and country singer Chris Lane.
Ben took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the big news, sharing a behind-the-scenes sneak peek photo from the show, and revealing a little bit of what's to come for his supporters and fans. Keep scrolling to see the strong reaction from Home Town fans upon learning the news.
Big News
"All your favorite shows including Home Town @HGTV, are coming to a new streaming platform: #discoveryplus on January 4th," Ben wrote on his Instagram Wednesday alongside a photo from the filming process. "It’s the ONLY place you can watch my new show that I’ve been working towards for years. Home Town: Ben’s Workshop brings celebrities into my workshop to help me build a different project in every episode. Think New Yankee Workshop, meets a talk show, with guests. We’ve worked really hard and some incredibly long hours to bring this show to life."
Erin was quick to share the news on her own Twitter account as well, leading to a slew of positive reactions in her replies.
'So Happy'
I’m so happy for you both. What a beautiful thing to watch a master craftsman at work. So excited! 🕊🙏🏻💖— jordan (@igiveup82) December 12, 2020
Congrats, Ben! Can't wait to see it. I love the items you make!!— Caren Fitzpatrick (@CarenFitzpatri2) December 10, 2020
'I'll Be Watching'
Some of my favorites scenes of Home Town are when Ben is creating some masterpiece in his workshop. My dad was a skilled carpenter and I can almost smell the sawdust when I watch Ben working. Congratulations! I’ll be watching!— monimona (@MonicaNagami) December 5, 2020
Congrats!!!! Y’all make the hustle look easy!— Alissa Walsh (@AlissaWalsh21) December 5, 2020
'So Talented'
This is awesome. He is so talented. Cannot wait to watch it! Congrats!!!!! ❤👍🏻❤— Molly 🖤💛🖤💛 (@RockinMissMolly) December 5, 2020
Yes!!!!! Wonderful news!!!😊— Connie Marie (@1sweet_WI) December 5, 2020
'America's Newest Sweethearts'
That’s awesome! Congratulations to America’s newest sweethearts. Well deserved.— Antriggs! (@antriggs) December 5, 2020
Fantastic news!! Ben's work is awesome. I can't wait to see the new show.— Julie (@fredsmyangel) December 5, 2020
'Best of the Best'
This is amazing!!! CAN'T wait to watch. Y'all are the BEST of the BEST!— MySharona (@skaymcclain) December 5, 2020
Okay... I am doing everything I can to NOT to jump up and down like an idiot. Congratulations Ben!! 🎉💃 Erin must be so proud of and for you.— Frances Horn (@Frances36752529) December 5, 2020
'Very Well Deserved'
Congrats to you!!! 🎊🎉🥳. So looking forward to another show with you that we’ll love too!— Geraldine ❤️IW💜RN 🐐💪 (@rafaandme) December 5, 2020
Very well deserved! Woodworking is a lost art that people (mostly people in their mid to late 30s like me) don’t appreciate. This is going to be great to watch . Congrats!— AJ (@AdamJ730) December 5, 2020
Don't miss the premiere of Home Town: Ben's Workshop on discovery+, Monday, Jan. 4.