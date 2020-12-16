'Home Town' Fans Elated Over New Spinoff 'Ben's Workshop'

Home Town fans can't contain themselves after Ben and Erin Napier announced that they would be bringing the master woodworker's experience to a brand new show on discovery+, launching on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The HGTV stars will appear on the network's new streaming service for the new show, Home Town: Ben's Workshop, during which Ben will craft new projects with famous guests including astronaut Scott Kelly, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, comedian Loni Love and country singer Chris Lane.

Ben took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the big news, sharing a behind-the-scenes sneak peek photo from the show, and revealing a little bit of what's to come for his supporters and fans. Keep scrolling to see the strong reaction from Home Town fans upon learning the news.