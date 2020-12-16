'Home Town' Fans Elated Over New Spinoff 'Ben's Workshop'

By Anna Rumer

Home Town fans can't contain themselves after Ben and Erin Napier announced that they would be bringing the master woodworker's experience to a brand new show on discovery+, launching on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The HGTV stars will appear on the network's new streaming service for the new show, Home Town: Ben's Workshop, during which Ben will craft new projects with famous guests including astronaut Scott Kelly, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, comedian Loni Love and country singer Chris Lane.

Ben took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the big news, sharing a behind-the-scenes sneak peek photo from the show, and revealing a little bit of what's to come for his supporters and fans. Keep scrolling to see the strong reaction from Home Town fans upon learning the news.

"All your favorite shows including Home Town @HGTV, are coming to a new streaming platform: #discoveryplus on January 4th," Ben wrote on his Instagram Wednesday alongside a photo from the filming process. "It’s the ONLY place you can watch my new show that I’ve been working towards for years. Home Town: Ben’s Workshop brings celebrities into my workshop to help me build a different project in every episode. Think New Yankee Workshop, meets a talk show, with guests. We’ve worked really hard and some incredibly long hours to bring this show to life."

Erin was quick to share the news on her own Twitter account as well, leading to a slew of positive reactions in her replies. 

Don't miss the premiere of Home Town: Ben's Workshop on discovery+, Monday, Jan. 4. 

