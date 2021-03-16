'Home Town': Ben Napier Shares Update on Daughter Helen's Injury

✖

Home Town star Ben Napier shared another update on 3-year-old daughter Helen, who suffered a leg injury in a playground incident in January. Helen, whom Napier shares with wife Erin Napier, is on the move, but still required to wear a boot. Helen broke her tibia and fibula after she "stepped wrong at the end of a slide," Erin revealed in January.

"She’s on the move! We have figured out how to entertain her, but we can’t wait to get this boot off and have our girl running around again," Napier wrote. The photo shows Helen from behind, riding on a tricycle. The Napiers always make sure not to show Helen's face to protect their little girl's privacy. Their fans were excited to hear that Helen is doing much better lately.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Napier | Scotsman Co. (@scotsman.co)

"Glad to hear Helen is on the road to recovery," one fan wrote. "Such a precious little child. I love it when she makes a cameo appearance on Home Town," another commented. "She never stops! So cute," another added. "Go Helen Go!! Sweet Baby!! Praying for a speedy recovery," an Instagram user chimed in.

Back in January, Erin, 35, revealed that Helen needed to wear a cast after breaking her tibia and fibula during a "fun day at the park." Helen had an accident on a slide that resulted in the injury. Erin went on to praise Napier, 37, for sleeping on the floor alongside Helen's bed to make sure he was right there if anything should happen to her. Earlier this month, Erin revealed that Helen had her cast removed. She shared a photo of Helen at the Mississippi Aquarium, where she was making friends with a dolphin. Unfortunately, Helen still had to wear a boot and was told she could not walk for several weeks.

On March 6, Napier shared an adorable photo of Helen in the crib he built for her. That crib will be empty soon though, as Helen told her parents she wants to use the "big girl bed" from now on. "This is when we got her out of her baby bed for what will probably be the last time," Napier wrote. "We started preparing for this a couple of months ago, but I’m still not ready. Next, she’ll move off to college."

The Napiers are very protective of Helen and very selective about what they post when it comes to their daughter. In December, Erin quickly pulled down a photo of Helen after seeing "cruel" comments about Helen's hair. Napier deleted the photo "to be a good steward of my baby’s image and protector of my heart," she wrote on Instagram at the time. She also said negative comments are not welcome on her Instagram page, adding, "If you feel you may be a person capable of communicating this way, please see yourself away from my account or I’ll be glad to help you do that."